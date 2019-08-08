Roseville police investigate large brawl, dog biting incident
Roseville — Police are investigating a brawl that involved more than 12 people and a dog, officials said.
The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 17000 block of Lowell near Martin Road and Gratiot, according to authorities.
No one requested medical assistance, Deputy Roseville Police Chief Donald Glandon said in a statement, but one person suffered injuries from a dog bite and told officers he would seek medical treatment on his own.
Police were called to the scene on a reports of a large fight. Officials said some of the combatants were residents of surrounding communities and some were Roseville residents.
Officers checked people for injuries and interviewed them. No arrests were made, but detectives are working to determine what caused the fight and whether to seek charges.
