Warren — Police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one man dead and another injured, officials said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said his department received a call at about 2 a.m. about a home invasion and shooting in the 30000 block of Blancke near Common and Hoover.

He said a preliminary investigation shows a 26-year-old armed man attempted to break into a home but was shot and killed by a 20-year-old man who lives at the house. The 20-year-old was injured in the shooting, police said.

"This was not a random home invasion," Dwyer said. "There are a lot of open-ended questions here, but we'll know more after the investigation is finished. It is possibly drug-related."

The 20-year-old shooting victim told police the deceased suspect entered the home with two semi-automatic weapons, one in each hand, he said. There was a struggle, the victim said, and he was able to take a weapon away and fired it at the home invader, according to authorities. The suspect then returned fire.

Dwyer said the shooting appears to have happened on the first floor of the colonial-style home. At the time of the incident, a couple and two children, ages 11 and 13, were on the home's second floor, he said.

The commissioner said police have a woman who investigators believe was involved in the shooting in custody. She was found sitting in a car near the home, he said.

