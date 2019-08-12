An 89-year-old Macomb County woman won $560,343 in Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game.

Fantasy 5 (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

The woman, who opted to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Kroger at 23191 Marter Road in St. Clair Shores, according to a Michigan Lottery news release on Monday.

She matched the July 18 Fantasy 5 numbers to win: 07-11-12-19-20.

"I thought I won around $50,000 and was excited. When I found out the jackpot amount was $560,343, I was in shock," the woman said in the lottery release. "It’s such a wonderful feeling!”

She plans to save her winnings.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/08/12/89-year-old-macomb-woman-wins-560-343-jackpot/1994175001/