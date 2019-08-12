89-year-old Macomb woman wins $560,343 jackpot
An 89-year-old Macomb County woman won $560,343 in Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game.
The woman, who opted to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Kroger at 23191 Marter Road in St. Clair Shores, according to a Michigan Lottery news release on Monday.
She matched the July 18 Fantasy 5 numbers to win: 07-11-12-19-20.
"I thought I won around $50,000 and was excited. When I found out the jackpot amount was $560,343, I was in shock," the woman said in the lottery release. "It’s such a wonderful feeling!”
She plans to save her winnings.
