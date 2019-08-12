Shelby Township — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole nearly $3,000 in jewelry from a Walmart store, officials said.

Shelby Township police are looking for a man who allegedly stole $2,900 in jewelry from a Walmart. (Photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

The theft happened on July 29 at the Walmart Supercenter located off of 23 Mile and M-53, according to police.

The suspect made off with about $2,900 in jewelry. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect taken from the store's security surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Shelby Township Police at (586) 731-2121 ext.333.

