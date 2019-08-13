Eastpointe police seek 3 men in $1,700 theft of sweatpants
Eastpointe — Authorities may be hoping to catch three thieves with their sweatpants down.
Eastpointe police officers are asking the public for help to find three men who stole nearly $1,800 in sweatpants from a store last week, officials said.
Police said the theft happened at about 12:45 p.m. last week Sunday at a Foot Locker store on Eight Mile near Gratiot.
Authorities also released photos of the men captured by the store's security surveillance system.
The men grabbed Nike Air Jordan sweatpants from a display inside the store and ran out of the door, according to authorities. The pants were black, pink and green or black and red.
A security guard at the store tried to stop the trio, but was assaulted. The three then fled in a 2003 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call Eastpointe Police at (586) 445-5100 ext. 1028.
