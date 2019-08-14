Warren — A 36-year-old Detroit man has been arrested in connection with bank robberies Monday in Warren and Oak Park, officials said.

Dorian Sykes has confessed to the robberies and will be turned over Thursday to the FBI for prosecution because he has a previous conviction for a federal crime, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Wednesday.

Sykes (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Warren police were called to the Citizens Bank branch on Van Dyke north of Nine Mile at about 9:18 a.m. Monday after a report of a bank robbery.

Officers interviewed bank employees and reviewed the business' security surveillance video. It showed a man enter, ask about opening an account and sitting in a chair, according to authorities.

After a female employee attended to him, the man produced a note and informed her he was robbing the bank. The woman went to her teller station and the man followed her to the counter.

She handed money from her station drawer and the man left the bank. Investigators determined he fled with about $1,222.

Witnesses described an African-American man, 25-35 years-old, 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 160-170 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatsuit with white stripes on the arms and legs with a white T-shirt underneath.

Police said Sykes' image was captured during a robbery by the bank's video security system. (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Officers canvassed the area and found additional surveillance video that showed a man get into a silver Cadillac DTS that was parked nearby. It also showed the vehicle head northwest.

Warren police learned about a 3:15 p.m. bank robbery in Oak Park by a man wearing the same type of clothing.

Oak Park police told Warren officers that a man held up a Comerica Bank branch in the area of 10 Mile and Coolidge by telling an employee he wanted to open an account before giving her a note that said "This is a robbery." Oak Park police also located video of a man getting into a silver Cadillac DTS.

Warren detectives' investigation led them to Sykes as a suspect in both crimes, Dwyer said. He owned a vehicle like the one used in both robberies and he has a prior conviction for bank robbery, firearms offenses. Sykes served nearly 15 years in prison for the crime, according to authorities.

Dwyer said Warren police officers arrested Sykes on Tuesday at the Motor City Casino in Detroit. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his home near Eight Mile and Gratiot on Detroit's east side and recovered evidence connecting him to the crimes, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/08/14/detroit-man-arrested-warren-oak-park-bank-robberies/2006893001/