Michigan State Police say a trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries after another vehicle struck his cruiser on Interstate 94 near Battle Creek. (Photo: File)

Michigan State Police are on the scene of a serious injury crash that has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 12 Mile.

A male driver of a Silverado pickup was eastbound on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck the end of the median wall as well as a Ford SUV driven by a female on westbound I-94, state police said.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and forced the closure of the eastbound I-94, police said.

Troopers are currently conducting their on scene investigation and the freeway will remained closed until completed. No further information is available at this time. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 15, 2019

The female and a male passenger in the pickup received minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Silverado sustained critical injuries, police said.

"Troopers are currently conducting their on scene investigation and the freeway will remained closed until completed," a MSP Metro Detroit tweet said at 8:10 p.m.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/08/14/interstate-94-12-mile-macomb-county-crash/2015551001/