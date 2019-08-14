Michigan State Police are on the scene of a serious injury crash that has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 12 Mile.
A male driver of a Silverado pickup was eastbound on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck the end of the median wall as well as a Ford SUV driven by a female on westbound I-94, state police said.
The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and forced the closure of the eastbound I-94, police said.
Troopers are currently conducting their on scene investigation and the freeway will remained closed until completed. No further information is available at this time.
