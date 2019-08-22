LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Chesterfield Township — Chesterfield Township police are searching for a suspect who robbed a TCF Bank on Thursday.

At about 10 a.m. an unknown suspect entered the TCF Bank in the area of 23 Mile Road and D W Seaton Drive and produced a note. No weapon was observed during the robbery, though it was implied. The suspect fled the bank on foot.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Chesterfield Township Police Detective Jason Dawidowicz at (586) 949-4265.

