Chesterfield Township — Chesterfield Township police are searching for a suspect who robbed a TCF Bank on Thursday.

At about 10 a.m. an unknown suspect entered the TCF Bank in the area of 23 Mile Road and D W Seaton Drive and produced a note. No weapon was observed during the robbery, though it was implied. The suspect fled the bank on foot.

At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, an unknown suspect, shown in this screen capture, robbed the TCF Bank at 32900 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police)

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Chesterfield Township Police Detective Jason Dawidowicz at (586) 949-4265.

