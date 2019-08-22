Mount Clemens — A Macomb County man is facing charges after alleged threats to kill Wayne State University, Roseville and Warren police officers, the county prosecutor said.

County Prosecutor Eric Smith said the 30-year-old man is expected to be arraigned Thursday in St. Clair Shores district court on a felony charge of false threat of terrorism. If convicted, the man faces up to 20 years in prison.

The suspect contacted a former Wayne State classmate Monday and told her the police officers for the university and officers for the cities of Roseville and Warren had gone after him and were prejudiced against him, Smith said in a statement.

Smith said the former classmate attempted to calm the suspect down, but at the end of the conservation, he told her "he wanted to shoot or poison the officers from the different law enforcement agencies."

The suspect also said the recent shooting in Philadelphia angered him because the shooter had harmed only six police officers. He told her he was going to shoot 200 officers, Smith said.

Officers with the WSU and the St. Clair Shores police departments and a multi-jurisdictional task force arrested the suspect Wednesday night, the prosecutor said.

"This former classmate should be commended for her swift action, contacting the authorities regarding these very disturbing and dangerous threats," Smith said. "The specific reference to another tragic mass shooting in our nation and the desire to inflict a greater deal of harm to our local law enforcement is chilling.”

