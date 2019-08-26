Man charged with exposing himself to off-duty cop at Sterling Heights park
Sterling Heights — A 29-year-old man has been charged with exposing himself to two people at a park, one of them an off-duty police officer, officials said Monday.
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said his office has charged William Brown, 29, with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure. Each charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.
A judge ordered him held on a $11,000 bond and scheduled his next court date for next week Friday.
Authorities said Brown was riding a bicycle around the Dodge Park trail Aug. 1 while masturbating. One of the victims, an off-duty police officer, was jogging on the trail when she saw a tall man in with gray pants riding a mountain bike and fondling his genitals, according to officials.
About a half-hour later, another woman saw Brown on his bike with his genitals exposed. She told police she tried to go in a different direction to avoid the suspect and saw him sitting on a bench masturbating in plain view.
“This type of vulgar behavior will certainly not be tolerated,” Smith said in a statement. “Dodge Park is a beautiful place for families to go to; to enjoy the outdoors and recreation with their children. Having to worry about something like this is unconscionable.”
