Harrison Township — Macomb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Harrison Township, officials said.

At about 9:45 a.m. in the area of North Pointe Parkway and 16 Mile in Harrison Township, deputies called to the area saw several vehicles fleeing.

A caller told deputies several of the people who were fleeing the scene had on police-type vests and were in dark-colored Chargers. Deputies discovered they were police officers with a Detroit-Wayne County violent crime task force.

Officials said the police had a warrant for a suspect and several shots were fired. They said it does not appear anyone was injured.

Authorities identified the suspect as Clint Washington, 32, of Harrison Township. Police said Washington fled the area in a sliver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate that was traveling west on Interstate 94. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at (586) 469-5151.

