Mount Clemens — A Chicago woman is facing charges in Macomb County after she stabbed her cousin in the neck and left him in the street, authorities say.

Crystal Kelly was charged Monday with assault with intent to murder, fleeing and eluding police and resisting and obstructing police, all felonies, by Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith in 41B District Court, according to a news release from his office. She was given a $1 million bond.

“Thanks to the swift, concerted efforts by two of Macomb County’s finest agencies, Clinton Township and Sterling Heights, this dangerous suspect was apprehended before she could inflict any more harm,” Smith said in a statement.

According to police and prosecutors, the 30-year-old and a group of her cousins left a party at Le Chateau Mobile Home Park in Clinton Township at 2 a.m. Saturday. Two of the passengers in the vehicle began arguing, causing Kelly to stop in the middle of Hayes Road, near Crosswinds Condominiums.

On Monday, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith charged Crystal Kelly, who is pictured, with Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Fleeing and Eluding Police and one count of Resisting and Obstructing Police (Photo: Macomb County Prosecutor's Office)

Kelly then opened a door to the back seat and stabbed her cousin twice in the neck, the prosecutor's office said. The fight continued in the street until the male victim fell to the ground.

Kelly got back into the vehicle with the other passengers and drove away, leaving her bleeding cousin behind, the release said. The victim was later transported to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital for medical treatment.

Clinton Township and Sterling Heights police located Kelly near Schultz Estates, in Clinton Township, the release said. She fled, driving into Sterling Heights at speeds reaching above 100 mph, according to authorities.

The chase concluded when Kelly drove into the Sterling Heights High School parking lot and officers blocked her vehicle from leaving, the release said. A Clinton Township officer broke out the driver-side window with his baton and took her into custody.

