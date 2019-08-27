Macomb County public works crews are performing emergency repairs on sinkholes in Eastpointe and Fraser, officials said Tuesday.

An engineering team started tending to a void Tuesday under a sidewalk near Eastpointe Middle School on Kelly Road that workers found as they prepared for the first day of school, the public works office said in a statement.

The void, believed to be as much as 8 feet deep, formed near a manhole on a lateral of the Stephens Relief Drain, which serves Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores and empties into Lake St. Clair, according to the release.

The road is not affected and the sidewalk was cordoned off, county officials said.

Crews cordoned off the area Tuesday. (Photo: Macomb County Public Works Office)

In Fraser, crews are repairing the Priest Drain, a storm sewer, after a sinkhole 8 feet in diameter was reported on Kingston Street near 14 Mile and Utica Road.

The pipe is about 10 feet below the surface of the street. Part of Kingston is closed during the repairs, the county said.

“Our underground infrastructure is aging in place. This is why we are actively working to inspect it and to work on preventative maintenance," Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a statement. "In both places, our partners in the Eastpointe and Fraser departments of public works worked with us to identify these problems."

The repairs are each expected to take about two weeks to complete. The combined costs, which will be paid for from separate funds from the two drains, are expected to be under $50,000, the public works office said Tuesday.

