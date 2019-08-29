Police release sketch of suspect in Chesterfield Twp. store robbery
Chesterfield Township — Police on Thursday released a sketch of a man wanted for robbing a 22-year-old woman Monday while she worked at a fashion jewelry store.
Officials said the victim was able to describe the man to a Michigan State Police sketch artist.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the robbery should call Chesterfield Township police at (586) 949-3304.
Police said the robbery happened at about 8:43 p.m. Monday at the Claire's store in the Waterside Marketplace shopping center at 23 Mile and Gratiot.
According to authorities, the man, who was about 30 years old, 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighed 130-150 pounds with scruffy facial hair, entered the store and directed the victim to the cash register. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a gray baseball hat and gray sweatpants.
Police said the man threatened the woman with a gun and took cash from the register, authorities said. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
