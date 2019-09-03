Roseville — A 26-year-old man was arrested late Monday night after allegedly pointing a gun at Roseville police officers, who fired at the man but never hit him.

The incident took place about 11 p.m. Monday on the 18900 block of Masonic, when police responded to a 911 call of a disturbance. That's east of Kelly.

After police fired shots, the suspect attempted to flee, but was "immediately tackled" and taken into custody.

The suspect suffered minor injuries, according to a statement from the Roseville Police Department and was treated at a hospital. None of the officers involved were hurt.

