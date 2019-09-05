Roseville — A Detroit man who allegedly pointed a gun at Roseville police officers on Labor Day is at Macomb County Jail on a $500,000 bond as he faces three felony charges.

Semaj King has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a gun and felony firearm, along with malicious destruction of property, a misdemeanor.

Semaj King (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

At his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, at 39th District Court, King was given the $500,000 bond. If he posts bond, King will be placed on a tether and prohibited from contacting his ex-girlfriend, police said.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, Roseville police responded to a reported "disturbance" on the 18900 block of Masonic, east of Kelly. In the garage, they encountered a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

Officers pulled guns of their own and fired shots at the man, but he was not hit. The man ran, and police tackled and arrested him.

Two Roseville officers are on administrative leave "as a result of discharging their weapons," the department said.

In June 2017, King took a plea deal in Oakland County for possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and was given probation up to two years. He was discharged "without improvement" in November 2018, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

