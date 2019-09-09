2 employees dead after slabs of granite fall on them
Sterling Heights — Two employees died Monday after slabs of granite fell on them at a granite and marble wholesaler, authorities say.
Sterling Heights police were dispatched to Stone Warehouse of Michigan on 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights at about 2:30 p.m. after the two were crushed, Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said.
They were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
It was unclear what caused the slabs to fall, Bastianelli said.
A message left for staff at the shop was not returned Monday.
