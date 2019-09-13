LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Roseville — A former district court judge who pleaded guilty to drunken driving was found dead in her home, police said Friday.

Catherine Steenland's body was found at about 8 p.m. Thursday in her home on Rockport, Roseville police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the home and contacted the Macomb County medical examiner, officials said.

"At this time, we will not be releasing any further information," they said in a statement.

Steenland, 52, retired from the bench of the 39th District Court in July. She was first elected in 2002. She was re-elected to another six-year term in 2016.

Last October, she pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash. She was sentenced to a year of probation and a 90-day suspended sentence.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 2017, near McKinnon in Roseville.

A 31-year-old Roseville man told police his car was struck by a red sedan driven by a woman who drove away. The man provided officers with the car's license plate number and a description of the incident. 

Steenland was identified as the suspected driver following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

In 2008, Steenland was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Ogemaw County after getting stuck in a ditch while driving in Mills Township.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested her on suspicion of drunken driving.

She was later charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Officials said it was her first offense.

A court sentenced Steenland to six months probation after she pleaded guilty to the charge. The Michigan Supreme Court suspended her for 90 days without pay.

