Roseville — A former district court judge who pleaded guilty to drunken driving was found dead in her home, police said Friday.

Catherine Steenland's body was found at about 8 p.m. Thursday in her home on Rockport, Roseville police said in a statement.

Buy Photo Judge Catherine Steenland at 39th District Court in Roseville, May 4, 2017. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Officers were called to the home and contacted the Macomb County medical examiner, officials said.

"At this time, we will not be releasing any further information," they said in a statement.

Steenland, 52, retired from the bench of the 39th District Court in July. She was first elected in 2002. She was re-elected to another six-year term in 2016.

Last October, she pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash. She was sentenced to a year of probation and a 90-day suspended sentence.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, 2017, near McKinnon in Roseville.

A 31-year-old Roseville man told police his car was struck by a red sedan driven by a woman who drove away. The man provided officers with the car's license plate number and a description of the incident.

Steenland was identified as the suspected driver following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

In 2008, Steenland was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Ogemaw County after getting stuck in a ditch while driving in Mills Township.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested her on suspicion of drunken driving.

She was later charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Officials said it was her first offense.

A court sentenced Steenland to six months probation after she pleaded guilty to the charge. The Michigan Supreme Court suspended her for 90 days without pay.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/09/13/police-fine-ex-roseville-judge-steenland-dead-her-home/2309231001/