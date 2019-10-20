Roseville — A 21-year-old Clinton Township man was in custody and expected to be formally charged Monday in the fatal shooting of another man in a bar restroom.

Police were called to Dooley’s at 32500 Gratiot at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on the report of the shooting, which reportedly followed an argument and altercation between the suspect and 37-year-old Harrison Township man. The suspect had been detained at gunpoint by another bar patron.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed the suspect allegedly pulled the handgun and shot the victim in the restroom following an argument.

Dooley's Tavern, in Roseville. (Photo: Google Street View)

Police did not release names of the victim or the suspect, pending an arraignment.

It was the second fatal shooting at a Macomb County bar this month. On Wednesday, Jared Glenn, 34, of Roseville died from a gunshot wound on Oct. 12 at The Last Call bar on East 10 Mile Road in Eastpointe.

Police said Lenny Whitfield, 47, of Detroit became angry when he was kicked out of the bar and returned with a handgun and fired several rounds, hitting Glenn and five other victims. Whitefield is facing first-degree murder and related assault with intent to murder charges in the incident.

