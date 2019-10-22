Eastbound interstate 94 near Little Mack in Macomb County has reopened after a Tuesday morning crash that left a woman dead, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said at about 11:40 a.m. all lanes of the eastbound freeway in Roseville were open.

It had been closed for hours after a crash involving four cars and a semi-truck killed a female motorist, according to the Michigan State Police.

Buy Photo Authorities investigate a fatal vehicle accident on I-94 eastbound that has the EB freeway closed at Little Mack in Macomb County, Tuesday morning, October 22. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

According to a preliminary investigation, traffic on the freeway was slowing down for a crash. A pickup truck that was approaching the backup at a high speed rear-ended a vehicle, causing a chain reaction of crashes and resulting in the woman's death.

UPDATE: This is a four car and one semi truck crash. One of the car drivers has been killed in the crash. Alcohol is suspected. The deceased driver can not be identified at this time. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/W15vWZLedh — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 22, 2019

Troopers have not been able to notify her next of kin.

The pickup truck's driver has been arrested and suspected of driving under the influence, officials said. He submitted for a blood alcohol test, police said.

At this time troopers on the scene can not determine if someone else is in that vehicle. Next of kin have not been notified. The at fault pickup driver is currently in custody for driving under the influence and has submitted to a blood draw. On scene investigation continues. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 22, 2019

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/10/22/eastbound-i-94-closed-little-mack-roseville-crash/4060643002/