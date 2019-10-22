LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Eastbound interstate 94 near Little Mack in Macomb County has reopened after a Tuesday morning crash that left a woman dead, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said at about 11:40 a.m. all lanes of the eastbound freeway in Roseville were open.

It had been closed for hours after a crash involving four cars and a semi-truck killed a female motorist, according to the Michigan State Police.

According to a preliminary investigation, traffic on the freeway was slowing down for a crash. A pickup truck that was approaching the backup at a high speed rear-ended a vehicle, causing a chain reaction of crashes and resulting in the woman's death.

Troopers have not been able to notify her next of kin.

The pickup truck's driver has been arrested and suspected of driving under the influence, officials said. He submitted for a blood alcohol test, police said. 

