A 21-year-old Clinton Township man was charged in a fatal shooting Sunday inside a Roseville bar, officials said.

Nolan Baca was arraigned in 39th District Court on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, felony firearm possession and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Roseville police Chief Ryan Moore.

Baca (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

A judge ordered Baca held without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on the murder charge, up to two years in prison on the felony firearm charge and up to five years in prison for the concealed weapon charge.

Police accuse Baca of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Harrison Township man at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at Dooley’s, 32500 Gratiot.

More: Clinton Township man in custody in fatal shooting inside Roseville bar

Authorities said the suspect allegedly pulled out the handgun and shot the victim in the restroom following an argument.

"The victim’s brother-in-law wrestled the gun away from the defendant and shouted for someone to call 911," the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. "The defendant proceeded to run toward the parking lot, the victim’s brother-in-law following after him, the defendant’s gun still in hand."

Baca did not have a concealed pistol license and should not have had the weapon inside a bar, according to the release.

“Once again, our county is grieving the tragic death of a young man, due to a completely senseless act of violence,” Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “This blatant disregard for the lives of others must stop. We will continue to prosecute these individuals who threaten our communities to the fullest extent of the law.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/10/22/man-charged-fatal-shooting-sunday-inside-roseville-bar/4064652002/