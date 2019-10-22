Roseville — An 18-year-old Roseville man has been charged with firing a gun and striking a car on Oct. 13, police said.

Spencer Barhydt was arraigned Monday in 39th District Court on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, felony firearm possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

A judge ordered him held at the Macomb County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

However, he is also being held on another $525,000 bond for charges stemming from cases being investigated by the Michigan State Police and the St. Clair Shores Police Department, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault charge, up to two years for the felony firearm charge and up to five years in prison for the concealed weapon charge.

Roseville police accuse Barhydt in an incident that happened at about 9 p.m. in the 28000 block of Kaufman Street near Martin Road and Interstate 94.

Officers were called to that location for a report of shots fired. They arrived and found several spent casings and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Police spoke to the vehicle's owner and he gave them a description of the suspect. An investigation led detectives to Barhydt, officials said.

