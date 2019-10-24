St. Clair Shores — A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Tuesday crash that killed a female motorist.

Authorities have charged a man in connection to a Tuesday morning crash on I-94 near Little Mack that claimed the life of a female motorist. (Photo: File)

Gage Ryan Darga of Newport was arraigned Thursday in 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores on a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death (punishable by up to 15 years in prison) and a count of operating while intoxicated-2nd offense (punishable by up to 5 years in prison), according to the Michigan State Police.

A judge set his bond at $25,000, officials said.

Meanwhile, troopers continue to attempt to find the victim's family, authorities said.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on eastbound Interstate 94 near Little Mack in Macomb County, police said.

More: EB I-94 in Roseville reopens after fatal crash

Police and prosecutors allege that on Tuesday at 6 a.m. the suspect failed to slow down as he came upon a traffic backup due to an accident near Masonic and EB I-94. , near Masonic. The defendant proceeded to rear-end a vehicle, setting off a chain reaction of crashes involving six separate vehicles.

A driver of one of the vehicles, a female from Clinton Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers reported suffering minor injuries and soreness.

The police conducting the investigation were able to determine that the defendant had been operating his vehicle above the legal limit.

“It is hard to comprehend a tragedy like this, which was 100% preventable,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric J. Smith said in a release. “A mother’s life has been cut short due to the reckless actions of a man who chose to get behind the wheel of his vehicle while drunk.”

Michigan state police said Darga was arraigned Thursday and is being held on a $25,000 bond

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/10/24/man-charged-tuesday-crash-eastbound-i-94-killed-woman/4086601002/