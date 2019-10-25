Roseville — A Roseville man is dead after a Thursday shooting that also left his 44-year-old son in critical condition, police said.

Roseville Deputy Police Chief Donald Glandon said Friday a 64-year-old man died at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday from injuries at a hospital.

Officers were called at about 6:45 p.m. to the man's home in the 19000 block of 14 Mile near Kelly Road to respond to a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

They arrived and found a 64-year-old man and a 44-year-old man with gunshot wounds, Glandon said in a statement. He said the two are father and son.

A 64-year-old woman was also found in the home, but was not injured, officials said. The woman is the deceased man's wife.

Glandon said a preliminary investigation revealed the deceased was despondent about a pending move and made statements to his family that he might harm himself. The man then went to his bedroom and retrieved a handgun.

His son, concerned with his father's statements, headed to the older man's bedroom to speak to him, Glandon said. As he entered the room, the older man fired several rounds, which struck the son. He then turned the gun on himself a few moments later, the deputy chief said.

Detectives continue to investigate.

