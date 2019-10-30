Chesterfield Township — Police are searching for two men in connection with a Tuesday armed robbery in a parking lot.

Chesterfield Township police are looking for these two men in connection to a robbery Tuesday in the parking lot of a store on Gratiot Avenue near 24 Mile. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

The incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chesterfield Market, 52050 Gratiot near 24 Mile in Chesterfield Township, authorities said.

The two were seen approaching the store from the east, police said. One wore black pants, a black and white hooded sweatshirt and black shoes. The other wore red pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black and white shoes.

The one who wore a white mask over his face was captured by security cameras entering a vehicle owned by someone who is inside the store.

Officials said the vehicle owner confronted the man, who produced a gun and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should call Chesterfield Township Police Detective Craig Suppon at (586) 949-2925 or email him at csuppon@chesterfieldpolice.org.

