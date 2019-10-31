WB I-94 reopens after crash in St. Clair Shores
St. Clair Shores — Lanes have reopened on westbound Interstate 94 after a crash at 10 Mile in St. Clair Shores Thursday, transportation officials say.
St. Clair Shores and Michigan State Police are on the scene, where the right shoulder remains blocked.
MSP First Lt. Michael Shaw said there were no injuries in the crash but it would take a while to clean up debris.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/10/31/crash-closes-westbound-interstate-94-after-10-mile-st-clair-shores/4113599002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.