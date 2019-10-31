Chesterfield Township — A Detroit man faces federal charges for allegedly robbing multiple banks in Macomb County, officials said Thursday.

Megal Lamont Barnett, 46, will be charged in federal court after his case was turned over to the FBI, Chesterfield Township Police Sgt. Kenneth Anderson said in a statement.

He said investigators with his department accuse Barnett of robbing a Fifth Third Bank at 47000 Gratiot near 21 Mile at about 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Officials said the robber fled on foot and a police search with a canine unit was unsuccessful.

Anderson said detectives identified Barnett as a suspect through their investigation and tips from the public.

According to court records, Barnet was also wanted by the Detroit Police Department and the Eastpointe Police Department for other crimes.

