Capac man, 22, injured in Bruce Township crash
Bruce Township — Michigan State Police are investigating an early Friday morning crash that seriously injured a 22-year-old Capac man.
Troopers were called at about 12:20 a.m. Friday to Ebeling east of Van Dyke in Bruce Township for a traffic crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a passenger vehicle traveling west on Ebeling ran off the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and was launched into the air before crashing into a tree and coming to a rest, police said.
Firefighters were called to extricate the male driver, officials said. They took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
