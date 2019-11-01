Bruce Township — Michigan State Police are investigating an early Friday morning crash that seriously injured a 22-year-old Capac man.

Troopers were called at about 12:20 a.m. Friday to Ebeling east of Van Dyke in Bruce Township for a traffic crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a passenger vehicle traveling west on Ebeling ran off the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and was launched into the air before crashing into a tree and coming to a rest, police said.

Firefighters were called to extricate the male driver, officials said. They took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

