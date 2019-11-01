Mount Clemens — A Macomb County man has found himself back behind bars shortly after being released after officials said he robbed a woman Thursday.

Willie Powell, 55, was arraigned Thursday in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on a charge of unarmed robbery, a 15-year felony, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Powell (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A magistrate ordered Powell held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled a Nov. 13 probable cause conference.

The woman, 46, told deputies, who were called at about 8:20 p.m. Monday, that she was walking in the area of Elizabeth Road and Madison when she was approached by a man asking for money. She told the man she didn't have any money.

According to the woman, the man told her he needed money and he had just been released from jail, officials said. The Macomb County Jail is about a half mile northwest from that location.

The woman repeated she didn't have any money and walked away, authorities said. The man then approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground, pinned her and took her wallet. The man then ran away.

Police said the victim, who was unhurt, gave them a description of her assailant.

Investigators with the sheriff's office began working on the case. One of them had a previous case involving the suspect and knew he had just been released from jail, officials said.

The victim identified the suspect as Powell and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Powell is on probation for a May 2019 first-degree retail fraud conviction, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He also has previous convictions for resisting arrest, and breaking and entering, according to the department.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/01/macomb-co-man-accused-robbing-woman-after-being-released-jail/4120933002/