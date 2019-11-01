Macomb Township — A Macomb County man has been charged in the disappearance of his housemate's dog, officials said.

Andrea Biondo, 27, was arraigned Friday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township on a count of second-degree killing of an animal, a count of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic possession and controlled substance possession, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Biondo (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A judge ordered Biondo held on a $20,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Thursday.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison for the killing an animal charge and up to four years for the cocaine possession charge. The penalty for the controlled substance charge depends on the amount of the drug police confiscate.

Deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Sabrina Drive near Card Road and 23 Mile in Macomb Township for an animal cruelty complaint. The woman who owned the dog wanted to report the animal was missing and believed there was foul play, according to authorities.

Police spoke to the woman who said her 10-pound female Havanese, Nella, was missing.

She told deputies she placed the dog in her crate before leaving home in the morning and she found the dog missing and the crate smashed when she returned several hours later. She said she found hair, feces and what appeared to be blood in other places in the home. The woman also told police a 27-year-old man who lived with her in the home was the only person there during the time she suspected something happened to Nella.

Furthermore, the woman provided deputies with surveillance footage from a security system that showed the man carrying the dog out of the home by her neck, according to authorities. The footage also showed the man placing a hammer and a backpack into his vehicle.

The man, later identified as Biondo, returned to the home and was arrested. Deputies searched his person and found heroin and suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction, in his possession.

Detectives questioned Biondo and he confessed to harming the dog, but said she ran away, officials said.

Authorities unsuccessfully searched for Nella

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/01/macomb-twp-man-charged-disappearance-housemates-dog/4124686002/