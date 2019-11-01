Mount Clemens — A student is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly bringing a knife to a Warren high school, prosecutors said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith authorized a possessing a weapon charge against a student at De La Salle Collegiate High School in Warren. If convicted, the student faces a 93-day misdemeanor.

Buy Photo De La Salle Collegiate High School. (Photo: Casey Harrison / The Detroit News)

A male student brought a 2.5-inch black kitchen knife with him to school Thursday, according to Smith's office. The student showed the knife to two of his friends, who are also students at the school.

Fearing for their safety, as well as others, they alerted another friend who used his phone to call 911, prosecutors said.

Police arrived and detained the student without incident. They said they found the knife in the student's locker.

"We commend the students for taking the matter seriously and calling 911," Smith said in a Friday statement. "It is quite possible that their actions prevented a tragedy from occurring."

► More: Warren police investigating De La Salle hazing; school says it reported incident to authorities

► More: Threat cancels classes at Warren De La Salle Friday

It has been an eventful week for De La Salle Collegiate High School where classes were canceled Friday in response to an alleged threat against the school.

It also comes after administrators met with Warren Police Department detectives Friday morning to provide statements about a hazing incident involving varsity football players.

The school announced Thursday afternoon that its football team, winner of back-to-back Division 2 state championships, was canceling the season, which included a Friday night playoff game against Birmingham Groves.

The school said in a statement Thursday that as it further investigated the hazing claims, it became clear the incident was more serious than originally believed. The school said the incident or incidents were "more pervasive than originally thought."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/01/student-facing-charges-after-bringing-knife-de-la-salle-high-school/4125856002/