Warren — Classes at De La Salle Collegiate High School were canceled Friday in response to an alleged threat against the school, officials said.

De La Salle Collegiate in Warren cancelled classes Friday due to an alleged threat. (Photo: De La Salle Collegiate)

A second Metro Detroit Catholic high school, Bishop Foley, has stepped up security as a precaution though it didn't receive a threat specifically directed toward the school.

De La Salle's cancellation of classes comes a day after the school said it canceled a playoff football game against Birmingham Groves due to allegations of a hazing incident involving varsity football players.

More: Warren De La Salle acknowledges 'pervasive' hazing incident, forfeits football playoff game

"De La Salle was made aware of a serious threat against the school alleged to occur Friday, Nov 1," the school said on its web site and its Facebook page. "The Warren Police Department was alerted, and De La Salle is collaborating with them to investigate this threat. For that reason, classes have been canceled for Friday, Nov 1."

The school's principal, Nathan Maus, also said officials will update the community about the threat and next steps as soon as possible.

“We continue our commitment to work together with parents and guardians to ensure an environment that is both safe and conducive to learning for our students,” he said in a statement.

De La Salle Collegiate is an all-boys Lasallian Catholic high school run by the De La Salle Christian Brothers. Founded in 1926, the school was located on the east side of Detroit before moving to Warren in 1982.

Meanwhile, officials at Bishop Foley Catholic High School in Madison Heights said it is on a Level 1 lockdown as a precaution.

"I want to begin by saying that while there are schools that have closed due to a threat made on Snapchat, no threat has been made against Bishop Foley," Frank Accavitti, the school's principal, said in an email to parents Friday. "However, in light of threats that have been made and out of an abundance of caution, Bishop Foley Catholic is on a level 1 lock down today."

He said the school has contacted police and staff will keep the building secure throughout the day.

"I know that any situation where threats are issued is frightening," Accavitti wrote. "I want to clarify again that no specific threat against Bishop Foley has been made, and we are making decisions based upon the safety of students and staff by keeping them in school and on lock down. Dismissal procedures will occur as normal. All steps being taken are out of an abundance of caution and with safety as the highest priority."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/01/threat-cancels-classes-warren-de-la-salle-friday/4121478002/