Romeo — A Powell Middle School student was in custody following a report made to police on Friday of alleged threats made against students, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Romeo Community Schools Superintendent Todd Robinson said in a letter Saturday that the school received word from law enforcement that police were investigating a report that a Powell Middle School student allegedly made threats to harm other students in a text message exchange with a classmate.

There is no threat to students, staff or the schools in the district, Robinson said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office received a report of the alleged threats Friday evening, said Renee Yax, public information officer for the department.

A juvenile was in custody Sunday night related to the incident at Powell, Yax said. The superintendent said the student could face disciplinary action after being removed from school in the probe of the incident.

The school district is planning its own investigation, Robinson said.

"I want to assure everyone that the safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance and we take every reported incident seriously," Robinson said. "When you receive information that is of concern, or threatening the safety of others, report it to an adult immediately. Please help us reinforce this with your children."

Romeo schools will be in session Monday, Robinson said.

