Warren — A 20-year-old Center Line woman died early Monday morning in a car crash in Warren, police said.

The crash took place about 6:45 a.m. at Van Dyke and Miller, north of 13 Mile.

Police say a 2003 Volkswagen, headed north on Van Dyke, drifted into southbound traffic and was hit by a GMC Sierra.

Warren police officers extracted the driver, the 20-year-old woman, from the vehicle, and medics transported her to the hospital, but she died.

The driver of the GMC, whose age and gender were not given, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol is a factor.

According to Michigan State Police, 786 people have died in car crashes in Michigan as of last Tuesday. Compared to the same time period in 2018, there have been 29 fewer fatalities.

