Police in the Macomb County suburb of Roseville are investigating a shootout Sunday afternoon that left a 26-year-old man wounded.

The shootout took place about 3:15 p.m. on the 27000 block of Larry. That's north of 11 Mile/Interstate 696 and east of Groesbeck.

Police say the resident of the home and a 26-year-old Clinton Township man engaged in a shootout outside the house.

The victim was wounded in the gunfire and transported to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said, in a statement, that the shooter fled before officers arrived, but a suspect "was subsequently stopped by officers from a neighboring jurisdiction" and is under arrest at the Roseville Police Department.

Police say the weapons believed to have been involved have been recovered. They are uncertain what preceded the gun battle.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/04/shootout-roseville-leaves-1-hurt-1-arrested/4154064002/