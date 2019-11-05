Warren — Mayor Jim Fouts faced what could be his most serious challenge in his bid Tuesday for a fourth term leading Michigan's third-largest city.

Kelly Colegio, a member of Warren City Council, tells voters Fouts has been around too long, has not solved problems in the state's third-largest city and has a reputation that's a barrier to progress.

Warren Mayor James R. Fouts (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News file)

Fouts, meanwhile, has argued he is dedicated to his job, is making progress on worthwhile initiatives, and that Colegio’s criticisms of him mask her lack of preparation and specific plans for moving Warren forward.

Colegio, 51, the wife of a former city police officer, portrayed the choice voters faced, in part, as a question of ethics.

Fouts’ tenure has grown stormy.

Secretly recorded conversations appeared to depict him insulting women, the mentally disabled and African Americans, and using a gay slur.

Fouts asserts the recordings, which began surfacing nearly three years ago, are the phony product of political opponents. During a deposition last year in federal court, he declined to answer questions about the tapes.

Voters expressed a variety of views Tuesday toward Fouts and his opponent.

Kelly Colegio (Photo: Provided photo)

“I voted because I think Warren is making good progress,” said Greg Donahue, 48, a federal employee. “So I voted for Mayor Fouts. I think he’s done an excellent job. I think he’ll continue to do so.”

Despite some financial hurdles in the first 20 years of the century, Donahue said, he is paying about he same amount of taxes as he did when he moved to the city in 2001.

“That the administration has been able to keep services good, despite that, I think is good,” he said.

“And he’s really involved. Whenever I’ve need to talk to him, he’s called me back. He’s even called me on a Sunday.”

Heather Franklin, 53, said she believes Fouts’ image has harmed the city, and some of his public statements have hurt people.

“It’s the way he talks about people,” Franklin said. “I think Mayor Fouts needs to go. So I voted for Kelly; I think she’s a way better candidate than Mayor Fouts. “He has said some awful things. I do not like him.”

Fouts, 77, said being mayor is about more than saying no to his proposals about downtown development, sewage and public safety.

“I should be mayor because I have some very important projects I’m working on that I think will help the city move forward,” he said.

Colegio called him “a buffoon” and said his reputation makes it difficult to conduct business and run the municipal government.

“I feel that our city is at a moral crossroads,” she said.

Fouts has dismissed concerns that his actions have damaged the city's image and said he's better suited to lead than Colegio.

“No, as a matter of fact, I question her qualifications,” he said, asserting that Colegio’s lack of a college degree and executive experience are poor preparation for Warren's highest office.

