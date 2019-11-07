Warren — Warren police are recommending charges against three varsity football players in connection with allegations of hazing at Warren De La Salle, officials said Thursday.

The three students have been suspended indefinitely, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told The Detroit News.

"We are finalizing the findings from our investigation and recommending charges, but it's up to the prosecutor to decide," he said.

Dwyer said the three male athletes did not cooperate in the police investigation. Officials said the alleged hazing involved sexual threats with a broom. There was no follow through with penetration, Dwyer said.

The administration had five investigators on the case who interviewed all 59 players on the football team along with six administrators, including coaches, about the incident.

Dwyer said 12 parents would not allow their sons to be interviewed and four had attorneys.

"They were very hesitant to give background on what happened, and that's disappointing," he said. "Not quite satisfied with the way the parents reacted in letting us talk to their sons."

He said school officials have been cooperative in the investigation after the incident was brought to their attention Oct. 31 following the cancellation of the state playoff game.

"Hazing is a major concern around the country, but as far as Warren Police, I've assigned investigators to interview everyone. School officials cooperated even though it was very disturbing to them and something that's embarrassing to the school," he said.

School officials did not immediately respond for comment Thursday.

