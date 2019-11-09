Sterling Heights — A 49-year-old Shelby Township man was fatally struck while trying to cross the street in Sterling Heights Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. when the man was entering the crosswalk on eastbound Hall Road just east of Schoenherr.

Sterling Heights police officers, fire and rescue were called to the scene. Officers said the pedestrian "suffered obvious fatal injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their investigation found that a white Nissan had struck the pedestrian and then fled the area east on Hall. A witness followed the vehicle and obtained a plate number.

Officers say a black Range Rover may have also been involved in this accident and was located after the initial investigation.

Chesterfield Police located the Nissan and its driver shortly after the accident. The 50-year-old Chesterfield man is cooperating with the investigation, Sterling Heights police said.

Officials said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The circumstances leading up to the accident, and the pedestrian's actions, are still under investigation, they said.

The southeast corner of Hall and Schoenherr were closed for three hours to complete the investigation.

Anyone that may have information relating to this accident is asked to contact Officer Petersen of the Traffic Safety Bureau at (586) 446-2920.

