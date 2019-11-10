'Leading while Muslim' author to speak in Dearborn
Dearborn – A longtime New York City educator, administrator and diversity expert will speak at University of Michigan-Dearborn about challenges facing Muslim leaders.
The theme of Debbie Almontaser’s scheduled talk at 11 a.m. Monday is “Leading While Muslim.” She wrote a book with the same title that examines the experiences of U.S. Muslim principals in a post-9/11 environment.
Almontaser is board president of the Muslim Community Network. She was the founding principal of the Khalil Gibran International Academy in Brooklyn and frequently lectures or leads workshops on Arab culture, Islam, conflict resolution and interfaith coalition building.
The speech is hosted by several of the university’s colleges or programs, including the Center for Arab American Studies.
