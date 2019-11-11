Beulah — A woman who went missing in Benzie County in mid-October was involved in a shootout prior to her disappearance, authorities said.

At 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 13, someone described as "a family friend" received a phone call from Adrienne "Ada" Quintal, in which Quintal said she was involved in gunfire with two men, according to a release this weekend from the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.

During the phone call, which lasted 4 minutes, 27 seconds, Quintal also told the friend that she had shot one of the men in the face and the other one was shooting at her, the department said. Quintal asked the friend to call the police for her and gave an address of 2900 Indian Hill Road in Honor, Michigan.

Adrienne Quintal has been missing since mid-October (Photo: Benzie County Sheriff's Department)

At 2:42 a.m., Benzie County Central Dispatch received a 911 transfer from Michigan State Police Metro Dispatch that Quintal was involved in a shootout with two men, the department said.

At 2:50 a.m., the first Benzie County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence at 2900 Indian Hill Road in Honor, Michigan and was unable to locate any disturbance, the department said. The sheriff's office realized they had the wrong address and Benzie County dispatch got the correct address of 4900 Indian Hill Road from the family of Quintal.

About 3:15 a.m., state police and sheriff's deputies arrived at that address and searched the area, the department said.

Officers observed multiple bullet holes in a window of a cabin and searched the area for any injured person, the Sheriff's Office said. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and requested additional officers.

Sheriff's deputies and state police forced their way into the residence. Officers didn't find anyone inside but did locate some of Quintal's belongings, including her cell phone, purse and a handgun registered to her, the Sheriff's office said.

After receiving a search warrant for the cabin, the state police crime labs processed the scene and collected evidence, includingbullet casings.

The sheriff's office said no blood or evidence of injured persons was found in the cabin, through evidence was found of multiple shots fired from inside of the residence to the outside.

Quintal is 47, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Adrienne Quintal is asked to contact Benzie County Central Dispatch at (231) 882-4487 or contact the Michigan State Police at (866) 774-2345.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/11/missing-warren-woman-involved-in-gun-fight-before-disappearance/2559652001/