3 arrested after shots fired at Shelby Twp. apartment
Shelby Township — Police arrested three men Monday after responding to a report of gun shots fired at an apartment complex, officials said.
Officers were called at about 10 p.m. to the Crystal Lake Apartments near 23 Mile and Dequindre for a report of gunshots heard in the area, according to authorities.
As they arrived, they heard numerous gunshots coming from a second floor apartment in the B building, police said.
They set up a perimeter, secured the area and summoned the department's special tactical team.
Officials said crisis negotiators convinced three men to exit the apartment. The trio was taken into custody and officers found a rifle inside the apartment, they said.
Police continue to investigate.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.