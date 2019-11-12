Shelby Township — Police arrested three men Monday after responding to a report of gun shots fired at an apartment complex, officials said.

Officers were called at about 10 p.m. to the Crystal Lake Apartments near 23 Mile and Dequindre for a report of gunshots heard in the area, according to authorities.

As they arrived, they heard numerous gunshots coming from a second floor apartment in the B building, police said.

They set up a perimeter, secured the area and summoned the department's special tactical team.

Officials said crisis negotiators convinced three men to exit the apartment. The trio was taken into custody and officers found a rifle inside the apartment, they said.

Police continue to investigate.

