Mount Clemens — A Clinton Township man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend after they argued, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on Valley Drive near Grosebeck Highway and Cass in Mount Clemens to respond to a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found a woman, 25, with a gunshot wound to her shoulder, according to authorities. She told deputies she had been shot by her boyfriend after an argument. She also said she was in her vehicle with the couple's small child at the time.

The child was not harmed and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Deputies located the suspect, a 26-year-old man, at his home at the Harbor Apartment complex in Clinton Township.

Officials said when deputies and Clinton Township police arrived, the suspect shot at them from his apartment. No one was injured, but the suspect's shots struck an unoccupied Clinton Township police vehicle. Officers and deputies did not return fire.

After multiple commands from authorities, the suspect eventually exited his apartment was taken into custody, officials said.

Police said he is being lodged at the Macomb County Jail while awaiting charges.

