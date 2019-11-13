CLOSE Northbound Gratiot, north of Eight Mile blocked off as crews tend to scene Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News

Eastpointe — A fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Eastpointe on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Fire departments from Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores and Roseville responded to the scene after a call from the business' alarm company about 6 p.m., authorities said. The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, said Eastpointe Fire Department Deputy Chief Nick Sage.

Its website indicates the shop was closed for the day. There was "a lot of damage" to the back of the building, Sage said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.

Northbound Gratiot, north of Eight Mile, was blocked off as fire crews tended to the scene of a blaze at Auto Clinic on Gratiot, between Nine Mile between Toepfer.

