Police: After shooting at Center Line bar, man kills self at home
Center Line — A shooting late Tuesday night at a Center Line bar left a man in critical condition, police said.
It was about 9 p.m. when the Center Line Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the Te Roma Bar, on the 24400 block of Van Dyke, for a shooting.
Medics took the victim to a Warren hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
The investigation quickly identified a male suspect, who had already fled the scene, Center Line police said in a statement Wednesday morning.
When police went to the suspect's house, though, they found him dead from what they describe as a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Police have not shared the ages of the victim and suspect, or their relationship to one another.
