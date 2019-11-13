Center Line — A shooting late Tuesday night at a Center Line bar left a man in critical condition, police said.

It was about 9 p.m. when the Center Line Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the Te Roma Bar, on the 24400 block of Van Dyke, for a shooting.

Man shot at Center Line bar (Photo: Google)

Medics took the victim to a Warren hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation quickly identified a male suspect, who had already fled the scene, Center Line police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

When police went to the suspect's house, though, they found him dead from what they describe as a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Police have not shared the ages of the victim and suspect, or their relationship to one another.

