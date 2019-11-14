Clinton Township — A Clinton Township man has been charged in the shooting of his girlfriend after an argument, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Devonita Blakes, 26, was arraigned in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on 10 charges, including assault with intent to murder, first-degree child abuse and malicious destruction of police property, according to authorities.

A magistrate set his bond at $200,000 and scheduled his next court date for Nov. 27 for a probable cause conference, they said.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Officials said Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to a residence on Valley Drive near Grosebeck Highway and Cass in Mount Clemens to respond to a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found a woman, 25, with a gunshot wound to her shoulder, according to authorities. She told deputies she had been shot by her boyfriend after an argument. She also said she was in her vehicle with the couple's small child at the time.

The child was not harmed and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Deputies located the suspect, a 26-year-old man, at his home at the Harbor Apartment complex in Clinton Township.

Officials said when deputies and Clinton Township police arrived, the suspect shot at them from his apartment. No one was injured, but the suspect's shots struck an unoccupied Clinton Township police vehicle. Officers and deputies did not return fire.

After multiple commands from authorities, the suspect eventually exited his apartment was taken into custody, officials said.

