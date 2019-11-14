Eastpointe — A gas leak in a boiler room prompted authorities to evacuate Eastpointe Middle School, officials said.

They said students boarded school buses to keep warm, according to the Eastpointe Public Safety Department.

No injuries have been reported and workers from a natural gas utility are at the school, officials also said.

Eastpointe Middle School is located on Kelly Road south of 10 Mile.

