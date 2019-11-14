Gas leak prompts evacuation of Eastpointe Middle School
Eastpointe — A gas leak in a boiler room prompted authorities to evacuate Eastpointe Middle School, officials said.
They said students boarded school buses to keep warm, according to the Eastpointe Public Safety Department.
No injuries have been reported and workers from a natural gas utility are at the school, officials also said.
Eastpointe Middle School is located on Kelly Road south of 10 Mile.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/14/gas-leak-prompts-evacuation-eastpointe-middle-school/4189420002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.