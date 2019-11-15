Mount Clemens — A 26-year-old Clinton Township man was charged Thursday with assault, child abuse and destruction of property in a shooting incident involving his child and the boy's mother, prosecutors said.

Devonita Blakes was arraigned Thursday on two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of first-degree child abuse, one count of firing a weapon inside a building, one count of malicious destruction of police property, and five counts of felony firearm. His bond was set at $200,000.

Law enforcement officials said that on Tuesday, Blakes arrived unannounced at the apartment where his child and the child's mother live. Blakes sought to prevent the child's mother from leaving with their 2-year-old son and as she attempted to drive away, with the toddler in the vehicle, Blakes pulled alongside and exited his vehicle.

Blakes shot at the women's vehicle 14 times, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

The woman was struck several times but continued to drive. Both the front and rear windows on the driver's side of the vehicle shattered, with glass landing on the toddler.

Although she sustained several gunshot wounds, she was able to drive to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Smith said.

Blakes then fled to his own apartment in Clinton Township, where he fired several rounds out a bedroom window, striking an unoccupied Clinton Township police vehicle, prosecutors said. He then fired several shots out a sliding glass door at the rear of his apartment before the gun jammed. He left his apartment, and was taken into custody.

"If you know someone involved in a relationship, whether it be boyfriend/girlfriend, husband/wife, parent/child, I cannot stress how important it is to assist that person in reaching out for help," Smith said in a statement. "Turning Point’s 24-Hour Crisis Line can be reached at (586) 463-6990."

Blakes was arraigned in 41-B District Court in Clinton Township and is scheduled to return to court Nov. 27.

