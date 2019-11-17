Roseville — Police in the south Macomb County suburb of Roseville are investigating an officer-involved crash that took place Saturday morning, and have ticketed the civilian participant for an alleged failure to defrost his windows.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Thirteen Mile; no cross-street was offered in the statement from Roseville Police Department.

Police say a driver hailing from Fraser entered eastbound 13 Mile and hit a Roseville police car.

"The resident of Fraser did not properly defrost the windows of his vehicle," read the statement from Roseville police. "It is believed that this directly led to the traffic crash."

Police ticketed the driver, whose age was not given.

The Roseville officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation, but by Saturday afternoon had been released and was expected to return to full duty early in the week.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/17/non-defrosted-windows-directly-led-crash-roseville-cop/4223257002/