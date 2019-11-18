Clinton Township — Police in Clinton Township are investigating a fatal, head-on crash Sunday afternoon between an SUV and a tow truck.

The crash took place about 4:40 p.m. on Groesbeck.

Police say the woman's Chevy Equinox was headed north, "moving with the flow of traffic" in the left lane.

But the SUV kept drifting left. A flatbed tow truck was on the southbound side. Its driver attempted to avoid the Equinox, but the vehicles crashed head-on, and the tow truck "came to an uncontrolled stop."

Clinton Township firefighters pulled the woman from the Equinox, and medics took her to McLaren Hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Police say the tow truck driver is "not suspect of either alcohol or drugs," but that it's "unknown" if the woman had either in her system, per the statement from township police.

That section of Groesbeck is straight, police say, "with no intersections that could have been involved."

Police also arrested an alleged drunk driver who attempted to drive through the crash scene. That driver, whose age and sex were not immediately offered by police, was taken into custody, "pending bond and sobriety."

