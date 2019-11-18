Warren — City officials on Monday sparred over a controversial move by lame-duck council members who gave themselves free lifetime health care benefits just months before leaving office.

Tensions flared up after the Macomb Daily reported Sunday that seven council members had unanimously voted in September to change city rules, allowing themselves and their eligible dependents to the free health insurance and dental coverage.

Buy Photo Warren City Council President Cecil St. Pierre, Jr., left, and Secretary Robert Boccomino were on the council when it passed the controversial health benefits in September. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Patrick Green, who was elected to Warren's City Council on Nov. 5 and is the council's president, said his predecessors voted at their Sept. 10 meeting to give members the lifetime benefits.

"We have many questions," he said in a statement responding to the Macomb Daily article. "We have many questions. The article told us the what and where, but there are many questions surrounding how this was done and why this was done."

Warren's city council went through a major overhaul with mostly new members being elected Nov. 5. Only one member, Ron Papandrea, was re-elected to his seat.

Green said the current seven-member board "will not allow the mayor's office to remain complicit and take no action because they claim they were not aware and were asleep at the switch."

And the council president said the panel will bring the matter to the table at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 26 and demand the mayor's office "take steps to unwind this action."

"We did not create this mess, but we will absolutely see it resolved," Green said.

Green's statement and the Macomb Daily article prompted Warren Mayor Jim Fouts to defend himself and his administration Monday afternoon. Fouts was re-elected Nov. 5 to his fourth term as mayor.

"I’m outraged and angry about this unbelievable action by the City Council to vote unanimously for a golden parachute benefit package without proper notification to the mayor, city attorney, human resources director or any person of responsibility in City Hall," Fouts said in a statement.

"This was purposely not communicated with my administration and myself personally until after the 72-hour period for the mayor’s veto. I was blindsided by this last-minute effort at subverting my power to veto."

He said when he was informed weeks after the council approved the action weeks after that his office launched an investigation. He also said he made the decision the health care benefit would not be implemented by his administration.

According to the Sept. 10 agenda, there is an item that simply reads: "CONSIDERATION AND ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION approving the continuation of Health Insurance coverages with Blue Cross, Blue Care Network and Blue Cross Medicare Advantage; And Dental Insurance coverage with Delta Dental and Golden Dental."

According to the Macomb Daily, it obtained a second resolution "that refers to a 1999 council resolution that addressed pay increases, fringe benefit improvements and other benefits had been granted to a group of employees represented by UAW Local 412 Unit 35, excluding the city’s many boards and commissions, and structured on the basis of 25 years of service."

The newspaper reported the council provided no cost estimates or how the benefits would be funded.

Fouts said Monday his office will find out who authored the "illegal" resolution and deal with the person severely.

In addition, he said, he will formally request future city council correspondence of this nature be hand-delivered to his office and require a timestamp by his staff.

The vote by the council came a few months after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that four of the council members at the time exceeded the city's term limits and couldn't appear on the August primary ballot.

Councilmen Scott Stevens, Steven Warner, Robert Boccomino and council president Cecil St. Pierre were removed from the ballot.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/11/18/warren-officials-spar-after-council-members-get-lifetime-health-care/4231255002/